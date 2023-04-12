Retirement Community Cos. Settle COVID Housing Suit

By Isaac Monterose (April 12, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Two retirement community operators agreed to pay $215,000 to end a Fair Housing Act suit in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging the operators' refusal to allow a tenant in-home care during the COVID-19 pandemic was disability discrimination, prosecutors announced Wednesday....

