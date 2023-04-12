Movie, Music Engineers Sound Off On FCC Wireless Mic Rules

By Christopher Cole (April 12, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Sound engineers for films ranging from "The Godfather" to "The Silence of the Lambs" and vocals from Barbra Streisand to Lady Gaga are urging federal regulators to make room on the airwaves for multichannel audio technology....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS