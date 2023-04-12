Consumers Say Safeway's Free Product Deals Are A Ripoff

By Greg Lamm (April 12, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Safeway shoppers have hit the grocery chain and parent company Albertsons with a proposed class action, alleging in Washington state court that Safeway illegally inflates the regular retail price of products used in buy-one-get-one-free promotions, causing consumers to effectively still pay for the "seemingly" free product. ...

