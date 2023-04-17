Purged Cutera Chair And CEO Sue 'Rogue' Board In Delaware

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 17, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A boardroom struggle at Cutera Inc. has landed in Delaware's Chancery Court, with the plastic surgery company's recently purged CEO and board chair alleging that five members of the company's eight-member board have formed a "rogue" faction that has set up a "shadow board" and excluded the three other directors....

