Danco Laboratories To Settle Marking Duties Suit For $765K

By Rae Ann Varona (April 12, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- New York-based pharmaceutical distributor Danco Laboratories agreed to pay $765,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to pay special origin duties on imports of its abortion drug, Mifeprex, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....

