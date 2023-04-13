Chancery Court Allows AT&T Escheat Subpoena To Proceed

By Jeff Montgomery (April 13, 2023, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor allowed enforcement on Thursday of a state Department of Finance subpoena for a probe of AT&T rebates and payouts potentially subject to unclaimed asset sweep-ups, while observing that the state could yet face closer federal scrutiny for its practices in the long run....

