Calif., Del. Symantec Derivative Suit Teams Clash In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (April 14, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A feud between federal and Delaware stockholder attorneys over competing derivative suits targeting fallout from Symantec Inc. accounting practices that allegedly put "ghost revenue" on its books sidelined a ruling Friday on a $12 million Chancery Court settlement of the claims....

