DC Circ. Refuses To Halt Navarro's Email Handover Order

By Katie Buehler (April 13, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has denied former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro's bid to pause an order requiring him to hand over hundreds of emails from his time at the White House, finding he didn't prove his appeal of the ruling would be successful....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS