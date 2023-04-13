Chevron Escapes $85M Suit Over Missed Gas Deliveries

By Tom Lotshaw (April 13, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that contract language unambiguously allowed Chevron Natural Gas to declare force majeure during Winter Storm Uri and miss deliveries to LNG Americas Inc., which had lodged an $84.5 million suit against the energy giant....

