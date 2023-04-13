Mexican Man's Prison Appeal Declined Over Criminal History

By Rae Ann Varona (April 13, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit shut down a Mexican citizen's challenge to a 71-month prison sentence he received for unlawfully reentering the U.S. after being deported, saying the district court rightfully declined to give him a shorter sentence due to his criminal history....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS