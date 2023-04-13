Split 11th Circ. Defers To Justices On Hotel ADA Controversy

By David Minsky (April 13, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A divided Eleventh Circuit declined to rehear a Florida suit involving a self-proclaimed tester of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance who said a hotel's online reservation system didn't include booking options for accessible rooms, saying that the Supreme Court already agreed to review a similar case....

