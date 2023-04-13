SEC Asks Justices Not To Touch Win In $21M Case

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 13, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to disturb a district court's 2021 finding that ordered the core defendants of an alleged EB-5 visa fraud case to pay back nearly $21 million, arguing that the lower court correctly calculated the amount of disgorgement....

