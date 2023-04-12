Dominion: Mike Lindell's Discovery Demands Are Harassment

By Daniel Ducassi (April 12, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday allowed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to get some discovery from Dominion Voting Systems as part of his defense against a former executive's defamation suit, letting Dominion limit or block several requests the company said were part of a harassment campaign that would fuel his baseless election fraud claims....

