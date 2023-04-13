Monsanto Shouldn't Escape Seattle's PCB Suit, Judge Says

By Greg Lamm (April 13, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal magistrate judge recommended Wednesday that Monsanto Co. should face a lawsuit brought by the city of Seattle over PCB pollution in the Duwamish River, finding the city's public nuisance claim was not released in 2020 when the company paid $95 million to settle a similar lawsuit with the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS