Premier League Will Boot Gambling Ads From Jersey Fronts

By David Steele (April 13, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The English Premier League announced on Thursday that its clubs will remove ads for gambling sites from the front of player jerseys, effective after the 2025-26 season ends — bringing the league in step with other European soccer leagues and breaking new ground for professional sports organizations in its own country....

