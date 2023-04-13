Detroit Says $2M Atty Fee Is Unreasonable In Property Case

By Danielle Ferguson (April 13, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The city of Detroit asked a federal judge on Wednesday to deny a $2 million attorney fee request from a commercial property owner that won an inverse condemnation case against the city, saying some requests are "outrageous" and so vague that it would be a "Herculean" task to calculate individual fees....

