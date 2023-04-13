Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Judge Faces Public Reprimand For Family Law Misconduct

By Ryan Harroff (April 13, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct recommended the state's high court publicly reprimand a civil court judge for telling family court litigants that he knew nothing about their case or the relevant laws, but asked for his other ethics charges to be dismissed....

