2nd Circ. Keeps Nursing Home COVID Death Suit In NY Court

By Brian Steele (April 13, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Long Island nursing home cannot remove a lawsuit filed by the daughter of a deceased resident to federal court, in part because its claims of negligence are not preempted by a federal law meant to shield health care workers from certain liability during public health emergencies, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS