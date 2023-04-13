FTC Staff Say Full Pause Of Illumina Order Too Risky

By Matthew Perlman (April 13, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers urged the commissioners to ensure Illumina remains separate from Grail Inc. while the company appeals an order to unwind their merger, arguing that keeping their operations apart will spur competition from rival cancer tests....

