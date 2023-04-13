Insurer Drops Suit Against Faucet Seller Over Home Damage

By Aaron Keller (April 13, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Though a manufacturer remains named in a third-party complaint, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has accepted dismissal of product distributor and seller Waterworks Operating Co. LLC from a proposed class action alleging a water faucet failed and "caused significant damage" to a Connecticut home....

