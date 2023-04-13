Stockholders Partially Settle Bioverativ Suit In Del. For $84M

By Jeff Montgomery (April 13, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of biotech venture Bioverativ Inc. have settled for $84 million a Delaware Court of Chancery class challenge to the company's sale to Sanofi Inc. in 2018, releasing most directors and officers while board member Alexander Denner and his hedge fund remain headed to trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS