Ill. Atty Faces Discipline For Lying To And About Clients

By Celeste Bott (April 13, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Illinois' attorney watchdog has launched misconduct allegations against a lawyer who allegedly lied to his clients and a court about the circumstances surrounding their absence for a deposition, while also sending money to a client who didn't have enough for bail, among other issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS