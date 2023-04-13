New Fraud Offense Likely Won't Spur Atty Hiring Boom

By Christopher Crosby (April 13, 2023, 6:33 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s plans to introduce a new corporate criminal fraud offense will keep white collar lawyers busy reviewing compliance programs, but it probably won't lead to the same hiring bonanza as similar bribery laws passed a decade ago, attorneys say....

