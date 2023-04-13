Alexion Investors Win Class Cert. Over Drug Sale Tactics

By Brian Steele (April 13, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Thursday certified a class of Alexion investors who sued it over a double-digit plunge in its stock price that started when the public began learning of an allegedly illegal strategy to boost sales. The judge also appointed Motley Rice LLC and Labaton Sucharow LLP as co-class counsel....

