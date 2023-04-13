Cannabis And Psychedelics Roundup: Wash. OKs Psilocybin

By Sam Reisman (April 13, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Washington state lawmakers approved a legalization bill for psilocybin, an active chemical compound found in magic mushrooms; Texas legislators greenlighted an expansion of the state's low-THC program; and California came closer to approving a bill allowing cannabis businesses to sue unlicensed competitors. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics policy reform from the past week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS