Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Asks To Rep His Kids In Trust Dispute

By Craig Clough (April 13, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood urged a Los Angeles judge on Thursday to appoint Lockwood as the legal representative of his two minor children in a dispute over the late singer's trust, saying he is better positioned to represent them instead of a professional guardian ad litem....

