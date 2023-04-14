NJ Judge Says Knee Pat Aimed To Calm 'Emotional' Clerk

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 14, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge accused of inappropriately touching a clerk at his beach house responded Thursday to a complaint from the state's judicial ethics watchdog, confirming he drank alcohol with her but saying he only "patted" her clothed knee to "calm" her after she became "emotional" while disclosing her romantic troubles....

