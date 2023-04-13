Atty Says Ex-Partner's Widow's Suit 'Destroyed' Reputation

By Carolina Bolado (April 13, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Miami tax attorney suing the widow of his former law partner for defamation told jurors Thursday that his reputation was "destroyed overnight" by press coverage of the widow's lawsuit accusing him of scheming to keep the proceeds of a $2 million life insurance policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS