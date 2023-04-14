Lewis Brisbois Wants TM Foe Held In Contempt For Discovery

By Catherine Marfin (April 14, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has asked a Houston federal judge to hold one of its adversaries in a trademark suit in contempt for failing to comply with court-ordered discovery, writing that the punishment is appropriate because she "clearly believes the court's order does not apply to her."...

