DC Circ. Affirms USPS Violated Artist's Free Speech

By Katie Buehler (April 14, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a lower court's ruling that the U.S. Postal Service violated the First Amendment by refusing to print an artist's political custom stamp design as part of a now-defunct program, but it refused to grant the artist's additional request to print the stamps....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS