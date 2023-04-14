AIG Unit's Win Reversed In Exxon $20M Injury Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (April 14, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is an insured under an umbrella policy issued to another company by an AIG unit, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday, finding that the oil giant can tap the policy to cover $20 million it spent settling two refinery workers' injury claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS