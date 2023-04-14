IP Hires: Dickinson Wright, Foley & Lardner, Gordon & Rees

By Tiffany Hu (April 14, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright has bolstered its intellectual property litigation team with the addition of a former Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith attorney who chaired its Denver office's IP practice group, and a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld patent litigator has joined Foley & Lardner's Washington, D.C., office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires....

