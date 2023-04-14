Medtronic Seeks New Patent Trial After $106.5M Verdict

By Adam Lidgett (April 14, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Medtronic's CoreValve unit is fighting a California federal jury's February decision that ordered it to pay nearly $106.5 million to plaintiff Colibri Heart Valve LLC in an infringement dispute involving a medical device used for replacing heart valves that is less invasive than open-heart surgery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS