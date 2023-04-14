9th Circ. Can't Allow US Entry To Man Who Tackled Shooter

By Hailey Konnath (April 14, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held on Friday that federal courts don't have the jurisdiction to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to waive a deported Colombian man's inadmissibility into the country, calling him courageous but rejecting his argument that it could do so because he tackled and restrained an active shooter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS