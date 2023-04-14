Marriott Rips 'Absurd' Event Cancellations In Contract Fight

By Ryan Harroff (April 14, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Marriott Hotel Services Inc. slammed a data management company's suit over the hotel firm demanding payment under a large-scale conference contract even after the event was canceled, stating in its Friday early win bid, "If ever a case warranted summary judgment, this is it."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS