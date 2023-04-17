3rd Circ. Backs Green Card Denial Despite Expunged Charges

By Rae Ann Varona (April 17, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit denied a Turkish man's bid for a green card, saying an immigration judge who first denied him adjustment of status was not wrong to have considered details of expunged criminal charges for an alleged stabbing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS