Trump Resort Gets Rock Music Festival Suit Moved To Fla.

By Joyce Hanson (April 17, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has moved to Florida a musical event promoter's suit accusing Trump International Beach Resort of backing out of an arrangement to host a rock 'n' roll festival, saying the music company failed to show the resort has any connection to the Buckeye State....

