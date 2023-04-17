DUI Liability Ruling Affirms SC Isn't Direct Action-Friendly

By Anna Cathcart and Turner Albernaz (April 17, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of South Carolina recently determined that an insurer's alleged failure to adhere to a statute requiring it to notify a regulatory agency that an insured's liquor liability insurance had lapsed did not create a private right of action against the insurer and was not a basis for cause of action directly against the insurer under the doctrine of negligence per se....

