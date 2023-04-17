Utahns Fight To Keep Suit Over Monument Expansion Alive

By Ali Sullivan (April 17, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A group of Utah locals say President Joe Biden trampled on the Antiquities Act when he restored two of the state's national monuments to the size they were before former President Donald Trump shrank their acreage, imploring a Utah federal judge to keep alive their suit contesting the expansion....

