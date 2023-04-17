Monster Wants Rival VPX's Fla. False Ad Suit Tossed

By Jasmin Jackson (April 17, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The maker of Monster Energy drinks has urged a Florida federal judge to dismiss rival VPX's claims that its purportedly false advertising is misleading consumers, arguing that it is entitled to talk up its product with hyperbolic slogans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS