P&G Says Not Enough PFAS Proof In Tampax Suit

By Henrik Nilsson (April 17, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Procter & Gamble Co. asked a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging it lied to consumers about "pure cotton" in its Tampax tampons, arguing there is no concrete risk the product contains so-called forever chemicals....

