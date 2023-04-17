Investors Slam Desktop Metal's Exit Bid In Merger Recall Suit

By Elaine Briseño (April 17, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Desktop Metal Inc. investors told a Massachusetts federal court that their lawsuit should move forward because they were deceived when the 3D printing company acquired dental business EnvisionTEC under fraudulent pretenses with a flagship product that was ultimately recalled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS