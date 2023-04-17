'Bohemian Rhapsody' Writer Says Net Proceeds Bit The Dust

By Lauren Berg (April 17, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The screenwriter of "Bohemian Rhapsody," the biopic of British rock band Queen, claims he has not been paid any of his share of the net proceeds because Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. used some shady "Hollywood accounting" to say the film is $43 million in deficit, according to a lawsuit lodged Friday in California court....

