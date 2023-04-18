5 Questions For Broadcast Assoc. President Curtis LeGeyt

By Christopher Cole (April 18, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- As top lobbyist for the U.S. broadcast industry, Curtis LeGeyt, the president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, spends most days in Washington, D.C., pressing key legal and policy priorities to make sure radio and TV stations can compete in an ever-shifting tech-driven marketplace....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS