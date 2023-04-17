Favre Sharpens Knives Against McAfee Over Fraud Comments

By Alex Lawson (April 17, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT) -- NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has intensified his defamation case against commentator Pat McAfee by more squarely alleging McAfee acted with malicious intent when discussing Favre's purported connection with a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS