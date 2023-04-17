Some 'Rust' Suit Defendants Sidelined Over Privacy Concerns

By Phillip Bantz (April 17, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Details of a pending settlement in a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin and others involved in the Western film "Rust" will be kept from the public — and certain defendants — to protect the privacy of the young son of the cinematographer fatally shot on set, a New Mexico judge ruled Monday....

