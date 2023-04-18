High Court Previews Possible Path To Direct Listing Suits

By Jessica Corso (April 17, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A couple of conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed discomfort Monday with handing messaging app Slack a total victory in a shareholder suit over disclosures it made ahead of its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, signaling a possible way forward for investors seeking to sue companies that go public via a so-called direct listing. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS