Atty Wants DA Punished For Work Bias Deposition No-Show

By Rosie Manins (April 17, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney accused of running her office with a "bro culture" should be sanctioned for missing her deposition in a work bias case in order to participate in a criminal trial, a former assistant district attorney told a Georgia federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS