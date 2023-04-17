Ryan Reynolds Nabs Stake In Canadian Fintech Biz

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 17, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has taken a stake in Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corp., saying in an announcement on Monday that while he doesn't know much about fintech, the global payments technology company "is impressive."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS