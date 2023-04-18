EU Launches Algorithmic Transparency Unit

By Kelly Lienhard (April 18, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Tuesday officially inaugurated the European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency, which is intended to ensure that online algorithms for large online platforms are compliant with new digital laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS